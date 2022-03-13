Dour Note To Melbourne Storm's First Round Victory

Melbourne Storm's first round victory over Wests Tigers came at a cost, after three players suffered injuries during the game.

In their first match of the season, Storm secured a 26-16 comeback win over their opponents.

Remarkably, the result improves on their perfect Round 1 streak under coach Craig Bellamy to 19 wins and 0 losses.

They had to overcome the loss of hooker Brandon Smith -who has a suspected broken hand- and George Jennings (ACL tear).

Adding to the frustration, co-captain Christian Welch was taken from the field in the final stages with a ruptured achilles which was confirmed on Sunday by officials.

Star fullback Ryan Papenhuzen and halfback Jahrome Hughes helped guide their side to victory after the Tigers led 10-4 at half time.

Melbourne are reportedly in the market for an injury replacement player, Dragons' Tariq Sims is in the mix to be snapped up by the Victorian side.

Master coach Bellamy notched win number 350, as Storm prepare for his 500th game as head coach next week.

