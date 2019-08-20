With a 54 year history the Dowerin GWN 7 Machinery Field Days is one of Australia’s largest and most impressive agricultural expos. From tractors to cheeses, water tanks to stud rams, fencing products to fine wines, the Dowerin Field Days has it all. Whether you are looking to build a house, upgrade your farming machinery, invest your money, increase your stock or decorate your family home, it really is your one stop shop.

Entry

Adults $25

Concession $15

Children under 16 Free!

Exhibitors $20 (two day pass)

For more information contact www.dowerinfielddays.com.au