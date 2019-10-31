Dowerin Rainbow Run

The First Annual Rainbow Run will be held in Dowerin on the 2nd of November 2019. Come down to the Town Oval and get colourful for a good cause!

We are hosting a Rainbow Run to raise money for the 2020 Canberra Camp and Yr 5/6 Camp while bringing people together to make the town a happier, brighter place!

Come along and walk, run, skip or dance your way around the track and get doused from head to toe in different coloured powder. Wear white at the start and finish plastered in colour!

Once the fun run is over, the fun continues with music, dancing, food, photo opportunities and some more massive colour throws!

Contact Misty Richards at Shire of Dowerin on 9631 1202 for further information.