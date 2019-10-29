Download Festival Australia Returns For 2020

Head bangers celebrate, Download Festival 2020 is coming back for another round.

The hard and heavy music festival is returning to Melbourne, Friday 20th March at its new home of Showgrounds and Sydney, Saturday 21st March, retuning to Parramatta Park.

The full line-up is being announced Wednesday 6th November and we'll have it here first, follow MMM Hard N Heavy socials for more, Instagram and Facebook.

Want more Hard N Heavy? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



Catch up on our coverage of Download Festival 2018:

