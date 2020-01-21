Download Festival Expands 2020 Line Up

The Australia leg of the heavy music festival, Download Festival has just expanded their 2020 line up adding more Aussie's to the list.

Announced this morning, Dead Letter Circus, Hellions and Orpheus Omega are joining the huge heavy music line up including My Chemical Romance, Deftones, In Flames and more.



Full line up: www.downloadfestival.com.au



The festival is at Melbourne Showgrounds, Friday 20 March and Sydney's Parramatta Park, Saturday 21st March with tickets on-sale now.

