Dozens Homeless On QLD-NSW Border After Being Ruled Ineligible For Home Quarantine

Dozens of people are camped out at Murwillumbah on the New South Wales-Queensland border, after they were ruled ineligible for home quarantine.

They say they're effectively homeless, although the government says they've been told what the rules are months ago.

Meantime, Queensland is working to get their vaccination rate up, with a Super Pfizer weekend now on.

Officials are hoping they can top the 56,000 jabs that were administered last time they held a vaccine drive like this. Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has urged Queenslanders to get vaccinated.

"For those people who have been sitting back and going, 'we don’t have an outbreak here, I can afford to wait', time is up. It’s going to be five to six weeks before people are fully protected if they get vaccinated today, we don’t know what five or six weeks are going to look like in November," she said. As for our borders, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she will open up when "it's safe to do so".

