Dozens Of Firefighters Battling Massive Warehouse Fire Overnight In Sydney’s Inner West

Forty firefighters and ten fire trucks were battling a massive fire in an electrical wholesale business on Parramatta Road, Homebush West, at around 10:30 pm last night.

When they arrived at the scene, flames had already engulfed the centre unit in a row of three.

The fire crew battled to stop the blaze from spreading to other buildings and helped 20 people evacuate from nine homes at the rear of the fire scene.

They applied breathing apparatus and worked to cut off the fire before entering the building to put out the flames.

At one point, fire crews were forced to abandon entry to the site as they were concerned that the back wall of the warehouses could collapse due to a thick blanket of smoke.

Authorities said it took them four hours to bring the fire under control.

Fire And Rescue NSW (TRNSW) is now investigating the cause of this accident.

