Dozens Of Police Cars Pull Over "Drug Driver" After Six Hour Pursuit

An alleged drug driver has been arrested overnight, accused of leading Gold Coast police on a chase across the city.

Officers first spotted a Nissan Navara with stolen plates on Ferry Rd in Southport around 3pm yesterday, but claimed the vehicle took off when they tried to pull it over, before being seen a short time later allegedly running a red light in front of an oncoming tram and mounting footpaths to avoid queued traffic.

Police later received reports of the silver Navara doing burn-outs and driving erratically through Southport around 7:45, but attempts to intercept it failed again.

Officers did manage to successfully deploy a tyre deflation device in Surfers Paradise shortly after, but despite hitting the spikes, the damage vehicle continued on, speeding through roadwork zones and red lights.

It wasn't until six hours after the initial sighting that officers managed to pull off a tactical interception at the corner of Nind and High Streets in Southport, involving up to 20 police cars.

Two of their vehicles were damaged during the incident, before the 31-year-old man from St Andrews was taken into custody and charged.

He was scheduled to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday on a string of offences including dangerous driving, drug driving, evading police and drug possession.