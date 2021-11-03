Dozens Of Unvaccinated Gold Coast Health Staff Have Been Stood Down

A large number of health staff from the Gold Coast University Hospital have been stood down after missing the cut off date for Covid vaccinations.

Over 200 Gold Coast health staff have applied for exemptions from the vaccine after missing the November 1 cut off date.

Due to the lack of vaccinations, dozens of staff members have either been stood down without pay, forced to take personal leave or have been moved to departments where hands on health care is not required.

A number of staff who have already received their first dose of the vaccine have been given the green light to continue working as a Queensland Health spokesman says they are on a “evidenced pathway to full compliance” but only if it is “safe to do so”.

“If this changes we will work with you to find alternative arrangements,” they were told.

“This may include taking leave, working remotely or being moved into an alternative temporary role where the vaccination is not mandated.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that they are working hard to process all of these requests as” quickly as possible”.

The move comes after QLD Health Minister Yvette D’Ath confirmed that at least 92 percent of the state’s health staff have been vaccinated while the vaccination status of over 7000 workers is still unknown.

She continued to say that around 4000 of these people would be receiving show-cause notices and would need to be suspended with full pay.

A QLD health source has confirmed that staff were being told from September to request exemptions on the basis of religious, medical circumstances and more.

The source also confirmed that hundreds of third year medical students are now fully vaccinated and ready to step into the jobs of unvaccinated staff.

The drop in staff has already had an impact on health services state wide as hospitals run on limited staff.

