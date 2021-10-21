Dr Karl Reveals The Men Most Likely To Have A Baby Girl... And Why

After New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet announced he and his wife are expecting ANOTHER girl - their sixth (in addition to one boy), Danny Lakey was curious about how wannabe parents could expect to enhance their chances of having a girl.

So, who better to ask than our own Dr Karl?

Turns out, as an example, that fighter pilots are statistically more likely to have girls due to how fragile the sperm that makes males is. Presumably they must suffer damage in the... ahem... cockpit.

Listen to Dr Karl's explanation here - along with the reality for people who want to try to influence the sex of their next child:

