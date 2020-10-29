Draft Ageing Well Strategy 2020-25 On Public Exhibition Until November 26

At its October Ordinary meeting, Council endorsed the draft Ageing Well Strategy 2020-25 and this will be placed on public exhibition until 5pm on 26 November 2020.

Council’s Manager Community Services, Wendell Peacock, said Council aims to support older residents in leading active, healthy and independent lives in a “liveable community.”

“Although Leeton Shire has a lower proportion of the population 65 years and over than neighbouring local government areas, the State, and Australia as a whole, the projected proportion of 20% by 2025 will still have a significant impact on the community and on Council’s planning and infrastructure,” said Wendell Peacock.

A review of Council’s Ageing Strategy for 2014–2021 was undertaken to determine whether the existing actions contained in that strategy were still relevant and achievable and whether there are potential new actions that should be added. The review included a reassessment and update of demographic data, policy context, alignment with council adopted plans and policies and key issues.

“Consultation has been undertaken with relevant external stakeholders, members of the community and staff and Council would like to thank everyone for their valuable input into this important review,” said Council’s General Manager, Jackie Kruger.

“The outcome of this review is Council’s Draft Ageing Well Strategy 2020-25 – a five-year actionable plan which has been developed in conjunction with staff in the relevant areas of implementation and will have outcomes that are achievable within current budgetary and staffing resources.”

Council now invites feedback on its Draft Ageing Well Strategy 2020-25. To view the Draft Strategy, visit Council’s website at www.leeton.nsw.gov.au or visit Council’s ‘Have Your Say’ online engagement portal at haveyoursay.leeton.nsw.gov.au

Hard copies are also available for viewing at Council’s Administration Office and the Leeton Library.

Feedback can be provided to Council in any of the following ways:

ELECTRONICALLY: Complete the short survey on Council’s ‘Have Your Say’ online engagement portal at haveyoursay.leeton.nsw.gov.au.

BY EMAIL TO: [email protected]

BY LETTER: Addressed to the General Manager, 23-25 Chelmsford Place, Leeton 2705.

Feedback must be received by Council by 5pm on Thursday 26 November 2020.

