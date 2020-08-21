- AFL NewsDraft Expert Cal Twomey Explains What Adelaide Will Likely To Do With Pick 1 (And 2 If They Get It)
Draft Expert Cal Twomey Explains What Adelaide Will Likely To Do With Pick 1 (And 2 If They Get It)
On the Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars
Image: Getty
Draft expert Cal Twomey joined Bernie and Jars to explain what the Crows will likely do with pick 1 — and pick 2 if they get it.
LISTEN HERE:
“They have to fill a few holes, the Crows, don’t they,” Twomey said.
“I think that’s probably been exposed this year.
“If you have pick one this year, you probably end up taking a tall, the tall players right at the top of the pool are the most exciting.”
Twomey spoke about a few people that could fit the Crows’ bill, including local and interstate players.
Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!
Twomey also explained why the draft is compromised, and whether the Crows should focus on local talent.
Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!
15 hours ago
Article by:
Triple M Footy Newsroom