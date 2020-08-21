Draft Expert Cal Twomey Explains What Adelaide Will Likely To Do With Pick 1 (And 2 If They Get It)

Draft expert Cal Twomey joined Bernie and Jars to explain what the Crows will likely do with pick 1 — and pick 2 if they get it.

“They have to fill a few holes, the Crows, don’t they,” Twomey said.

“I think that’s probably been exposed this year.

“If you have pick one this year, you probably end up taking a tall, the tall players right at the top of the pool are the most exciting.”

Twomey spoke about a few people that could fit the Crows’ bill, including local and interstate players.

Twomey also explained why the draft is compromised, and whether the Crows should focus on local talent.

