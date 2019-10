Massive Market Day coming up!!!

At the Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly.

On

When: Saturday, 12th October, 2019.

Time :10-30 am to 1 -30 pm.

Over 20 stalls :-

Cake Stall – Kaszazz Cards, Gifts, Crafts, Vegan Soaps, Handbags / Wallets, Hampers, Children’s Party Line, Oils, Lots of Guessing Competitions, Lucky Jars, Raffles, Sausage Sizzle,

Crazy Hair, Face Painting and much more.

The Southern Lion – ‘ Fu Wa’ and Dragon Teams will be performing

With loads of fun for all ages!