Dragons On The Verge Of Signing Another Dummy Half As Cam McInnes Set For Another Positional Switch
Triple M's James Hooper has revealed the St George Illawarra Dragons are on the verge of signing another dummy-half to the club.
The signing will also shift captain Cameron McInnes back into the lock forward position, much like the move in 2020.
Hoops also provided an update on the injury scare to Tom Trbojevic; hear the full chat below.