Dragons Set To Sack Paul McGregor If His Side Loses To The Titans This Weekend

The future of Paul McGregor as St George Illawarra Dragons coach hinges on the result of this weekend’s last round clash with the Titans.

“The fans are livid that he re-signed, as a majority,” Triple M’s Mark Geyer reacted to the news on The Rush Hour with MG.

“In hindsight, back in April they should’ve extended his deal by only a year.”

Despite signing a two-year extension earlier this year, McGregor is facing the sack after an abysmal 2019 campaign.

With pressure already mounting from the Red V faithful, it now seems as though the board are ready to pull the pin after six seasons.