Dragons Star Paul Vaughan Reacts To Teammate Tyson Frizell's Signing With The Knights
Paul Vaughan has admitted that Tyson Frizell's departure from the Dragons will "hurt" the team - but not before getting a little sledge in for his former teammate.
The 28-year-old prop joined The Rush Hour with MG for a lengthy chat, during which he expressed his sadness at his friend's move to Newcastle.
In classic Vaughan style, though, he couldn't resist giving Frizell a clip on the way past, revealing that he's been revving him up about it for weeks.
Listen below:
But Frizell wasn't the only one at the other end of Vaughan's piss-taking on Tuesday night; the Blues player also managed to take down Tristan Sailor, Damien Cook and Matt Dufty in less than 10 minutes.
"He just does my head in, he's a punish!" he said about the latter.
Have a listen to the full, extended and hilarious chat with Vaughan in the In Lockdown special below.
