Dragons Urged To Part Ways With Griffin

Triple M's and former rugby league star Wendell Sailor believes the Dragons should part ways with Anthony Griffin as uncertainty continues to hover over the coach's future.

Sailor's comments come following reports the club may be forced to keep the coach long-term as part of a package deal to convince star playmaker Ben Hunt to remain with the team. The pair are under contract until the end of 2023.

Despite reports of Hunt's desire to stick with Griffin, Sailor, a former Dragon, explained why it's crucial the team looks for the "best possible coach".

"If I was the Dragons, I wouldn't be re-signing Anthony Griffin," Sailor told Triple M's Rush Hour.

