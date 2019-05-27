Drake Is Looking Kind Of Dumb After Smash Mouth Call Out His Courtside Behaviour

All Star's Smash Mouth have won the internet today after calling out Canadian rapper Drake.



Drake, a massive Toronto Raptors fan has been called out by the rock band on Twitter after his constant yelling and direction to the basketball team from his court side location.

In the tweet from the band's official twitter, Smash Mouth said; "when the ball is in-play sit the FCK down!".

See:



The 90's band has left Drake looking kind of dumb, with his finger and his thumb in the shape of an L on his forehead.

