Dramatic Citizens Arrest In Toodyay

An attempted car theft has been thwarted by the quick thinking of locals.

A red Holden Commodore was stolen from a mechanic on Stirling Terrace. When the owner of the vehicle realized he car was being stolen, he ran and attempted to open the car door before the Commodore sped away crashing into a white Ford Ranger.

The alleged theft then sped away again before crashing into another car. He then ran from the vehicle before members of the public held him down in a citizens arrest until police arrived.

He was taken to Northam Health Campus with minor injuries. He is due to face court next month.

A second man, seen with the accused man before the incident is wanted by police for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au