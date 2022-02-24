Dread As Covid Outbreak Hits WA’s Largest Remote Community

Indigenous health advocates are concerned over how the rapid spread of Covid in Western Australia will be managed in remote communities.

It comes as WA reported an ongoing spike in infections with 610 locally acquired cases detected on Thursday.

Premier Mark McGowan warned that it was clear case numbers were rising in the community.

“We’re not far away from recording over 1000 cases each day ... it’s a reminder to take Omicron seriously,” Mr McGowan said.

The ominous announcement followed WA's largest remote Aboriginal community being placed into lockdown.

Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Services on Thursday said it had deployed a rapid response team from Broome into Bidyadanga, 180 kilometres south of Broome, after 17 cases were detected the day before.

Meanwhile, alarm bells are ringing in the Kimberley town of Halls Creek, where only around 56 per cent of people have received two doses of a Covid vaccine.

Yura Yungi Medical Services chief executive Brenda Garstone told the ABC that despite efforts to boost vaccine rates before Omicron arrived on its doorstep, local health authorities are very concerned as many people in the community are vulnerable and suffer from chronic diseases.

"We're really worried because we don't have the staffing or resources living in a remote town," Ms Garstone said.

"It's going to be the ride of our lives. We are racing against time."

Ms Garstone said that misinformation remains a key component in the town's low vaccination coverage.

"Unfortunately, there's pockets of our community who are still outright refusing to take the vaccine, there's still all these conspiracy theories going out there," she said.

"There's still people digging their heels in which is really sad."

"We're trying to convince them that this is going to be lifesaving if they take up the vaccine option," she said.

With third-dose vaccination rates "quite low" for the community, Mr McGowan has urged the Bidyadange community to get their booster as soon as possible.

"It is concerning, I would encourage Aboriginal communities and Aboriginal people to get vaccinated," Mr McGowan said.

"We've had multiple efforts all over the state to get Aboriginal people vaccinated, I'd just encourage people to take the opportunity." - WA Premier Mark McGowan

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 617 (610 local)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 7 / 0

Northern Territory

New cases: 757

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 108 / 23

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 661

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 41 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 6,094

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 334 / 30

New South Wales

New cases: 8,271

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,211 / 59

Victoria

New cases: 6,715

Covid-related deaths: 16

Hospital and ICU admissions: 322 / 43

South Australia

New cases: 1,735

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 142 / 13

Tasmania

New cases: 853

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 2

