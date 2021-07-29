Dread As NSW Explodes With 239 Covid Cases

As more than 2 million Sydneysiders fall under the toughest covid rules since the outbreak began more than a month ago the state recorded a whopping 239 cases on Thursday.

With 88 of the cases infectious while in the community Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, “we can only assume that things are likely to get worse before they get better,”

“Can we stress again, as we have in the last weeks, most of these transmissions are occurring amongst households and in workplaces, but also in health settings” - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Even more covid measures announced for Sydney after 239 new cases

With the Delta strain 60 per cent more infectious than the Alpha variant, the NSW government have been gradually tightening the rules, despite calls for a harder approach to get ahead of the virus.

Meantime, as Sydney's lockdown continues until at least 28 August, Parramatta, Georges River and Campbelltown have been added to the harsher restrictions, limiting the type of workers who can leave their residential areas.

The Premier announced tighter lockdown rules for the eight hotspot LGA’s to include:

5km radius rule

Mandatory mask wearing when outside of your home

Parramatta Mayor Bob Dwyer has told LISTNR's Australia Today it's extremely frustrating after no warning.

"Had we had some inkling this was coming we might have been able to get some messages out, particularly as we have 100 different nationalities in Paramatta. We’ve got to try and get those messages out to everybody and it’s very difficult to do that' - Cr Bob Dwyer

Meanwhile, a number of supermarkets and Bunnings stores have been added to the ever-growing list of covid exposure sites overnight including stores at Smithfield, Lidcombe and another near Wollongong. Supermarket giants added to the 'hotspot' list include:

Woolworth Plumpton and Lidcombe,

Coles Zetland and Casula

Keep up to date on the latest 'hotspots' here.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.