Dream Job Alert: You Can Get Paid For Drinking Tinnies - But There's A (Small) Catch

Imagine a job where you could get paid for having a schooner ... a dream position right?

Well, it seems over in the UK, you can!

Compliance testing company Serve Legal are offering people the chance to get paid for auditing venues (such as pubs or racecourses), by simply ordering an age-restricted product (such as alcohol) in order to see if they enforce ID checks.

Quite simply - you order a drink and whether they ID check you or not, money goes into your account.

You just have to provide a short report on each venue.

What a win.

There is one exception though - The ideal candidate should be between 18-19, because they want you to look young as it's age restriction testing.

So if this interests you and you also fit the bill, get applying and live the dream.

It'd definitely be worth the move.