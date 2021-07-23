Dreamworld Added To List Of Queensland COVID Exposure Sites

There's been new COVID-19 exposure sites added in Queensland today.

The linked case visited Dreamworld on Friday 16th July and the popular Broadbeach restaurant, Koi Dining on Wednesday 14th July.

Anyone who has visited these venues should monitor their health closely and get tested.

Meanwhile A Brisbane flight attended tested positive to the Delta variant operated multiple QantasLink flights between Brissie, Gladstone, Longreach and Hervey Bay.

A public health warning has been issued, and all people on these flights have been contacted by authorities.

For more information on exposure sites, you can check out the Queensland Health website.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr