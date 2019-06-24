Dreamworld Reveals Name Of Four-Week-Old Tiger Cub

Dreamworld has revealed the name of its youngest tiger cub!

The newest addition to Tiger Island, born nearly a month ago, will be named Khan.

The name, chosen through a competition open to the public, means "a leader who focuses on large, important issues" and Khan's keepers said it reflected his role as an ambassador for his endangered cousins in the wild.



“Khan will soon join the other cats on Tiger Island and help spread the important message of global conservation to curve the trend of the plight of the species and raise much needed funds to support change in places like Sumatra, Russia and Nepal through our anti-poaching drive,” Patrick Martin-Vegue, Tiger Island Manager said.

“Once Khan is old enough, he will also become part of our breeding program to ensure the longevity of the species”.



Khan, weighing in at a healthy 4.34kg will soon venture out to Cub Kindy and Tiger Island to join the rest of the park's big cats.