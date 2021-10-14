Dreamworld Sues Engineer Over Fatal Thunder River Rapids Ride Malfunction

The owners of Dreamworld are taking legal action against the engineer who allegedly certified the Thunder River Rapids ride as safe.

The Courier Mail reports court documents allege that the engineer provided a certificate stating the ride was “mechanically and structurally safe”.

Four people were killed when the ride malfunctioned in late 2016, Canberra tourists Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke and his partner Roozbeh Araghi, as well as NSW woman, Cindy Low.

The engineer is accusing Ardent Leisure - who owns the theme park – of failing its duties under the Work Health and Safety Act.

