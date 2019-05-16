Dreamworld To Transform Into Winter Wonderland

Snow season has arrived at Dreamworld!

The Gold Coast theme park is celebrating the cold months by holding its first ever Winterfest.

The inaugural event will feature an ice skating rink, walk-through snow globe, toboggan slope and other winter-themed attractions.

“Since our winter days on the Gold Coast are more like a cool summer’s day globally, we wanted to bring the traditional white winter to our neck of the woods,” a Dreamworld spokesperson said.

It all gets underway on June 29, running to July 21.