The Bureau of Meteorology says rain and storms will continue today for the region. "Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h tending easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning". 54.6mm of rain has been recorded at the Mackay Airport. A further 40mm is expected for today.

