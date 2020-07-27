Drink driver caught twice in one night

A Mount Gambier man was caught drink driving twice in the early hours of Saturday morning.

About 12.40am on Saturday 25 July, police were notified of a suspected intoxicated driver at Tarpeena. A patrol attended and found the vehicle and driver in the township of Tarpeena after he had collided with other vehicles and mounted a kerb.

The 39-year-old Mount Gambier man recorded a blood alcohol reading of more than four times the legal limit, 0.204. He was reported for drink driving, his vehicle was impounded and he was issued with a 12 month instant loss of licence.

The just before 3am on Saturday, police again came into contact with the same man, when he was found driving a different vehicle not far from his Mount Gambier home address.

At this time his blood alcohol reading was 0.176. He was arrested and charged with driving disqualified and drink driving.

The second vehicle was also impounded and he was bailed to appear in the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on 25 August.