DRINK DRIVER: Coffs Harbour Woman Caught Almost 5 Times Over Legal Limit

A woman has been charged after being caught driving allegedly almost five times the legal limit at Coffs Harbour.

About 8:35pm on Monday night, police were conducting stationary roadside breath testing on Harbour Drive at Coffs Harbour, when they stopped a white Mercedes station wagon.

The 44 year old female driver allegedly returned a positive roadside reading.

She was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station for a secondary breath analysis, where she allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.233.

The woman was charged with high-range PCA, and her licence was also suspended on the spot.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 30 November 2020.