DRINK DRIVER: Coffs Harbour Woman Caught Almost 5 Times Over Legal Limit

Get the latest at triplem.com.au

Article heading image for DRINK DRIVER: Coffs Harbour Woman Caught Almost 5 Times Over Legal Limit

A woman has been charged after being caught driving allegedly almost five times the legal limit at Coffs Harbour.

About 8:35pm on Monday night, police were conducting stationary roadside breath testing on Harbour Drive at Coffs Harbour, when they stopped a white Mercedes station wagon.

The 44 year old female driver allegedly returned a positive roadside reading.

She was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station for a secondary breath analysis, where she allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.233.

The woman was charged with high-range PCA, and her licence was also suspended on the spot.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 30 November 2020.

10 November 2020

Drink Driving
Coffs Harbour
NSW POLICE
Listen Live!
Drink Driving
Coffs Harbour
NSW POLICE
Drink Driving
Coffs Harbour
NSW POLICE
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs