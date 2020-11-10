DRINK DRIVER: Coffs Harbour Woman Caught Almost 5 Times Over Legal Limit
A woman has been charged after being caught driving allegedly almost five times the legal limit at Coffs Harbour.
About 8:35pm on Monday night, police were conducting stationary roadside breath testing on Harbour Drive at Coffs Harbour, when they stopped a white Mercedes station wagon.
The 44 year old female driver allegedly returned a positive roadside reading.
She was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station for a secondary breath analysis, where she allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.233.
The woman was charged with high-range PCA, and her licence was also suspended on the spot.
She was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 30 November 2020.