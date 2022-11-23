Drive-Through Election Voting Available For Covid-Positive Voters

Victorians who have tested positive to COVID-19 ahead of the state election will be able to vote via a drive-through voting service.

Phone voting was originally planned for Covid-positive voters, however the acting electoral commissioner, Dana Fleming, said this idea was changed when isolation requirements ended.

“Voters must stay in their car and will need to show a positive RAT or a text from the Department of Health to confirm a positive PCR test result to be eligible to use the service, as there is a very real risk that we will be inundated by voters who just like the idea of drive-through voting,” she said.

“We have employed registered nurses in full personal protective equipment to be the intermediary between election staff and the voter to ensure everyone’s safety.

“It will take a little longer and I ask for voters who use the service to be as patient as possible.”

The drive through voting service is located at 149 Barries Road, Melton West and will be open between 9am and 5pm Thursday and Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturday.

Ms Fleming said with such a short timeframe, the location at Melton East was the only one available on lease with a large enough space to cope.

Postal votes can also be applied for up until 6pm Wednesday night.

