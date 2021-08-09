Drive Through Vaccination Centres Are Not On The Agenda Yet For WA

Premier Mark McGowan is yet to mention any plans for a drive-through Covid Vaccination clinic in Western Australia.

It comes after Australia’s first drive-through Covid vaccination clinic opened in Melbourne Monday, August 9.

The clinic is in a former Bunning's Warehouse and means people won't need to get out of their cars when getting vaccinated.

New Pfizer Supply:

McGowan said,

“Our numbers are pretty high, but we will look at innovative ways to get people vaccinated”.

With 140, 000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine being made available across the state, anyone aged 30-39 is now being encouraged to book online for their first Covid jab.

While there were no new cases reported on Monday, August 9, the State Government is still hoping to continue building momentum and work towards having 80% of people fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment here.

