Drive to the conditions, police urge, with severe weather forecast

The most recent severe weather warning for damaging winds, issued by the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a cold front will sweep across southern SA during this afternoon, bringing strong to damaging winds and squally showers.

The warning applies to the Adelaide metropolitan, Mount Lofty Ranges, Kangaroo Island, Murraylands, Upper South East, Lower South East and parts of Lower Eyre Peninsula and Yorke Peninsula districts.

Locations which may be affected include Adelaide, Mount Barker, Port Lincoln, Kingscote, Meningie, Murray Bridge, Robe, Penola, Naracoorte and Keith.

Police urge all motorists to drive to the conditions, ensuring they slow down, be alert and pay attention at all times. A number of road safety measures can be taken by motorists while driving in adverse weather conditions:

* Be alert at all times, pay attention to road warning signs that display hazardous conditions

* Drive with headlights on at times of poor visibility

* Ensure your windscreen is clean and is demisted, and wiper blades are in good condition

* Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy and the tyres are in good condition and are correctly inflated, and

* Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees;

* Secure or put away loose items around your property.

* Stay indoors, away from windows, while conditions are severe.

For more information: http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDS21037.shtml