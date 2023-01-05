Driver Of 4WD Charged Over Death Of Pedestrian In Canley Vale

Police have charged a driver after a woman was hit and killed while crossing the street on Wednesday.

Two women were crossing the street at the intersection between Canley Vale Road and Sackville Street when they were struck by a 4WD at around 6:20AM on Wednesday morning.

A 64-year-old woman was killed at the scene while the other was hospitalised with bone fractures.

The female driver was transported to Liverpool Hospital for assessment before being taken to Fairfield Police Station.

The 52-year-old driver of the 4WD has since been charged with a number of offences including not giving way at lights for a pedestrian, dangerous driving and negligent driving.

The woman is set to face the Fairfield Loccal Court on January 25.

