Driver Sentenced Over Fatal Bribe Island Accident

The man responsible for the death of 18-year-old Harrison Payne will be released from prison in only nine months.

Twenty-year-old Lynden Joshua Roby faced the Brisbane District Court on Monday after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Roby was believed to have been driving his Toyota Hilux Ute on Bribie Island at around 3:50PM on May 30 of 2021 when it rolled, killing 18-year-old Harry Payne.

The 20-year-old was seen by several witnesses driving almost double the speed limit at 90km/h along Woorim Beach and was also seen performing burnouts and other dangerous manoeuvres.

Prior to rolling his car, Roby almost hit another vehicle before losing control of his own Ute and rolling.

Harry fell partially out of the vehicle ass it rolled before being thrown 10 metres, dying instantly.

Several of the victim’s family members attended court to watch the sentencing with Harry’s mother, father and sister reading impact statements.

Harry’s father said Roby’s actions on that day were unforgiveable.

"Our hearts are broken and we will never recover from Harry being taken from us. It is a life sentence," he said.

"I will never forgive you for your behaviour."

Judge John Allen sentenced Roby to three years in prison, suspended after nine months.

Roby will also be banned from holding a licence for three years.

