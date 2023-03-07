Driver Stabbed By Cyclist In Melbourne's CBD

A man has allegedly been stabbed through the window of his car by a cyclist during an argument at a busy intersection in Melbourne’s CBD last month.

The driver of a grey Toyota Hilux and a cyclist were allegedly involved in a confrontation at the intersection between Collins Street and Spring Street at around 2:30PM on February 23.

During the argument, the cyclist is alleged to have stabbed the driver in the hand through the open car window.

The cyclist is then alleged to have fled the scene on his bike down Collins Street.

A 24-year-old man was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Police have since released images of a cyclist they believe can assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.

