Drone Operator Interrupts Burleigh Firefighting Efforts

Authorities are searching for the pilot of a drone that interfered with water bombing efforts during a large blaze in Burleigh Heads National Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Civil Aviation Authority have issued a warning to all drone pilots following the interference of firefighting efforts during a fire on Burleigh Hill over the weekend.

The Civil Aviation Authority warned drone operators could face massive fines for illegally flying their aerial devices.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services the drone was seen flying over the bush fire scene amidst fire fighter’s efforts to contain the blaze.

The Civil Aviation Authority have been asked whether they plan to launch an investigation into the incident.

CASA spokesperson Peter Gibson told the Gold Coast Bulletin they would continue to search for the perpetrator who will be fined t the extent of the law.

“Flying a drone around an emergency situation is an offence under the law,” he said.

“And if you break that rule we can issue on-the-spot fines starting at a bit over $1000. If we take the matter to court the fines can be in excess of $11,000.

”If we can get the information we will investigate and we will issue penalties where appropriate.”

The blaze has finally been extinguished but the hunt for the drone operator will continue.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.