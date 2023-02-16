Drones Locate Ute In Search For Missing Miners In Queensland

The search continues for two missing miners who became trapped after an underground mine collapsed in Queensland.

Two men are still missing after a 30-tonne drill rig collapsed into a 25 metre hole at the Dugald River near Cloncurry at around 8:45AM on Wednesday.

Authorities have dispatched two underground drones which have since located the ute which the men are believed to be trapped in.

The ute is approximately 125m underground.

Despite a number of attempts to contact the two men via radio, rescue teams have been unable to reach them.

Another man was driving the rig at the time of the collapse and fell into the pit, suffering minor injuries.

Rescue teams are working to remove large amount of soil and rocks which is currently blocking access to the two men.

The Queensland Ambulance Service are currently on scene to assist.

