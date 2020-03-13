Drop By The Keppel Sands Krabtastic Festival Over Easter Weekend!

Attention crab lovers! CQ is ready to bring you the perfect event over Easter weekend!

Get ready for Keppel Sands Krabtastic Festival 2020 which will be starting April 10 and finishing up April 11.

The event will kick off Friday, April 10th with a Krabtastic Small Wheels Parade at 5PM, where there will be prizes for best dressed! This will be followed by a Krabtastic movie night, where anyone and everyone is welcome to sit down for a 6:30PM screening of Luis & The Aliens.

If movies aren't exactly your seen, there will also be plenty of food stalls to peruse and rides to check out!

Day two of the Krabtastic Festival will start first thing in the morning at 9AM with a flurry of different activities to take part and all crab related!

If you're not exactly a proficient crabber, there will be crab tying & cast net throwing workshops to help you polish up your skills.

If you're feeling like your crab tying skills are already pretty good, you can jump on into the crab tying competition, where juniors, amateurs and professionals are welcome to get involved!

The festival will carry on all day and all night long with rides, entertainment, a treasure hunt and fireworks to wrap things up!

If you're interested in dropping by with the family, head to the Livingstone Shire Council website for more information and a chance to win a trip to Great Keppel Island!

