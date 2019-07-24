Drought Redundant Workers One-Step Closer to Employment

The workshop was attended by 25 job seekers and provided the opportunity for them to network with a variety of employment agencies including Best Employment, TAFE, Neato, Gateway to Training, SDIEA, and the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training.

Information was also available on employment vacancies, training initiatives and resume building, and some job seekers took advantage of the opportunity to submit resumes for advertised positions while at the workshop.

Councillor of Economic Development, Regional Promotion and Tourism Rod Kelly said the current drought conditions had impacted on the local labour market and it was important to support job seekers through the employment process now more than ever during this time.

“The workshop was a positive step forward for the attendees and it was encouraging to see 25 job seekers proactive in their search for employment. Those who attended received information on job opportunities in the region through SEEK and were advised on the application process for various vacancies,” said Cr Kelly.

“Council is working with different employment agencies on future training initiatives, and is currently in discussions to run an 18-week training course once the right project is identified.

“It was a worthwhile exercise for attendees and provided the opportunity for them to meet face-to-face with the people from employment agencies and Southern Downs employers who can assist in guiding them back into the workforce.

“Council has an ongoing role in supporting local business and industry and facilitating employment opportunities in our region.”

