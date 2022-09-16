Drowning Deaths In NSW Reach All Time High

The number of drownings in New South Wales surpassed over 100 for the first time since 2011, the latest report by Royal Life Saving revealed.

One hundred and twenty-five drowning deaths occurred in 2021/22, the most in any state, the National Drowning Report 2022 identified.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It is the highest number of reported drownings since records started un 2002/23.

Despite the devastating floods to have hit NSW during the reporting time, 11 per cent of drownings were flood related, compared to QLD which recorded 31 per cent.

Alarmingly, NSW’s drownings would still be up from previous years even if the February/March floods hadn’t occurred.

Floodwater also influenced where most drownings occurred, with rivers and lakes accounting for almost 50 per cent of all deaths.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: