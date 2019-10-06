DROWNING: Tragic Death of Man at Urunga; One Male Rescued

One man is dead, and a teenager rescued after being caught in a rip at Urunga on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services, surf lifesavers and SES responded to the scene near the boardwalk just before lunch.

According to NSW Ambulance, a 14 year old male was rescued from the water conscious, while a male adult was pulled from the water about 500 metre from the mouth of the river. He was unconscious and unresponsive. CPR was activated, however the man in his 50's was unable to be revived.

Brendon Dean from NSW Ambulance told Triple M, "if you are unsure of the water or beach conditions, it's best to not enter".

The latest tragedy on the long weekend is a reminder to beachgoers to swim at patrolled beaches and to be aware of the hazards.