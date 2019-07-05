Major drug syndicate dismantled in Woy Woy area

Eight people have been charged and a major drug syndicate dismantled following a seven-month investigation into drug supply on the Central Coast.

In November 2018, police attached to Brisbane Water Police District established Strike Force Basic to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in Woy Woy and the surrounding areas.

Following extensive inquiries by strike force detectives, three search warrants were executed at Woy Woy and Umina in February, May and June, and two Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) searches were conducted at Woy Woy yesterday (Thursday 4 July 2019); a total of eight people have been charged during the course of the investigation.

Listen below to Brisbane Water Police Crime Manager Steve Laksa with thanks to NBN News.