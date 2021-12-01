Drug Drivers To Lose Their Licence Under New SA Legislation

South Australians will now face much harsher penalties for dangerous or drug driving offences.

The State Parliament has recently passed new laws which will see drivers stripped of their licence upon returning a positive roadside drug test.

The Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2021 was recently passed through the legislative council and will ensure greater road safety for SA drivers.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Road Safety Minister Vincent Tarzia said the new legislation is part of a crackdown to remove dangerous drivers from SA roads.

“The Marshall Government is proud to see this legislation pass quickly as we continue work to improve road safety for all South Australians," he said.

“Drug drivers have no place on our roads and this Bill has shut down a dangerous loophole that afforded some irresponsible motorists with the opportunity to continue driving despite a positive drug test.

“We make no apologies for this crackdown on selfish drivers who put innocent lives at risk.” - Road Safety Minister Vincent Tarzia

These new laws will allow South Australian Police to enforce an on the spot, instant three-month loss of licence if a positive roadside drug test is returned.

The current laws do not enforce an ILOL (instant loss of licence) following a roadside drug test and instead see a fluid sample collected by police which is then sent to the Forensic Science test for further analysis.

If this process then returns a positive result, the driver is then informed of their three-month licence disqualification by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles which can take up to 28 days.

This new law is one of many changes coming into effect including a crack-down on excessive speeding, reckless and dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.