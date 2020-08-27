Drug Strike Force Arrests Four People on Coffs Coast

Four more people have been charged as part of ongoing investigations into the supply and manufacture of prohibited drugs on the state’s North Coast.

In May 2020, Strike Force Delisle was established by detectives from the Coffs/Clarence Police District’s Firearm and Drug Unit to investigate the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs in the Coffs Harbour and Hunter Valley regions.

So far during the investigation, three men have been charged. They remain before the courts.

Following further inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 45 year old man at a Bellingen property about 9.10am on Tuesday.

Later in the day, officers attended a Coffs Harbour home and arrested a 35 year old man.

Both men were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The 45 year old was charged with 14 offences, including supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply indictable quantity prohibited drug and conspiracy to supply indictable quantity prohibited drug.

The 35 year old man was charged with three offences, including supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and conspiracy to supply indictable quantity prohibited drug.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested a 22 year old woman at Coffs Harbour Police Station and a 55 year old man at a home on Toormina Place in Coffs Harbour.

The woman was charged with manufacture large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, supply commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and supply indictable quantity of prohibited drugs.

The two younger men and woman were refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday 26 August 2020, where they were formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday 27 October 2020.

The older man was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday 27 August 2020.

Investigations under Strike Force Delisle are ongoing.