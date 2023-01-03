Drummer For Earth, Wind & Fire Dead At 67

The drummer for Grammy-award winning band Earth, Wind & Fire Fred White has died aged 67.

Fred White, who drummed for one of the most famous bands in history alongside his brothers Maurice and Verdine White has died.

Vocalist, bass player and percussionist for the band, Verdine White, made the announcement via Instagram.

“Dearest Family Friends and Fans,” he said.

Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member - Verdine White

“Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White.”

Earth, Wind & Fire were behind some of the world’s most recognisable songs including September and Boogie Nights.

Fred White was a key member of the nine-piece band until 1983.

