Drunk Driver Crashes Into 10 Parked Cars In South Sydney

A Sydney man will face court after it was alleged he crashed into 10 parked cars under the influence of alcohol in Sydney's south overnight.

Around 11:25pm on Saturday night, police responded to reports of a multi vehicle crash on West Street, South Hurstville.

St George Police officers were told the man was confronted by residents, the intoxicated driver reportedly threatened one of the onlookers.

Police stopped the man and he returned a positive reading on a roadside breath test.

The 20-year-old was then arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station for a subsequent breath analysis, he then returned a reading of 0.138 - almost three times over the limit.

He'll be charged with drink. driving, and intimidation with intentions to physical harm.

The South Hurstville local will appear in court sometime in May.

