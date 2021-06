Controversy has struck the Sunday Rub quiz with Wayne Carey threatening to boycott the show after the first question!

Duck wasn't happy when Howie awarded Nathan Brown the first point without buzzing in.

This is one of the great blow up!

LISTEN HERE:

"Duck's taken his bat and his ball Nath, and he's walking home!"

Howie eventually crumbled and withdrew his decision...

