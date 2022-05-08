Duck Blasts Jay Clark For Copying His Rising Star Prediction

On The Sunday Rub, Jay-Z spoke about the emergence of Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe and why he's predicting him to win the Rising Star award.

Duck was quick to accuse Jay for copying his tip - "I said this on TV last night!".

After the dust settled, Clark cited his reasons for placing Newcombe ahead of other young stars.

"He's averaging 20 possessions a game, I've heard a lot of fanfare about Rachele winning the rising star, Nick Daicos, Horne-Francis, this and that - what about the hard nut from Hawthorn?"

"I reckon what Newcombe's done, inside and outside, he would be leading," Duck added.

As Clark deflected the accusations, Joey Montagna chimed in to explain why Jason Horne-Francis is the one to beat.

"By the end of the season, Jason Horne-Francis will be North Melbourne's best player."

