Duck Cops It For Forgetting To Show Up To the Saturday Rub

Despite the pre-finals bye being in full swing, we still got together to put on another huge edition of the Saturday Rub.

All of us, that is, except Wayne Carey, who simply forgot about it.

LISTEN TO THE ROASTING HE COPPED HERE:

He initially tried to blame Whatsapp, but had to admit he’d just forgotten.

"Who uses Whatsapp? Only shifty people use Whatsapp," Duck claimed.

"Message us on a normal message... nah, I just forgot!"

Oh dear Duck!

