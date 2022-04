In today's Duck Dive, Ross and Duck were asked who'd they pick between St Kilda's Max King and the Doggies' Aaron Naughton.

Both players are in great form but for Ross there was only one answer.

"Max King. Do you want me to elaborate?" said the Boss.

"I think he will almost be unstoppable."

Duck on the other hand thought otherwise.

"I think [Naughton's] got more of an all round game."

